Bruno Mars Shares New Photos With Lady Gaga Following Grammy Nods: 'Mother and Someone's Sugar Daddy'

Bruno Mars gained buzz online for his new Instagram post's caption.

On November 12, Mars uploaded two photos showing him with Lady Gaga. The two were seen posing for the camera with their stylish fashion and confident aura. The "Just the Way You Are" hitmaker also stated, "Mother and Someone's Sugar Daddy."

The spicy caption immediately shocked many netizens, as his comments section was flooded by humorous remarks such as "I can be that someone," "That's very suggestive," and "Uhm, excuse me? The caption?"

Meanwhile, Gaga also shared one of her photos with Mars on her Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the nominations the song "Die With A Smile" received. The 2024 hit from the two icons managed to secure nods for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance.

Gaga conveyed how grateful she was for the nominations and said that they were blessed to achieve these due to their amazing fans.

"I'm so grateful for these 2 Grammy nominations! Because of our amazing fans, we are so blessed to be nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo recording for Die With A Smile! @recordingacademy We love y'all! Monsters and Hooligans did that!"