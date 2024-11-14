Danica Patrick Takes a Dig at Megan Thee Stallion Amid Buzz Over $5M Endorsement for Kamala Harris

Danica Patrick may be one of the most outspoken drivers in all of NASCAR, and she is not remaining silent when it comes to Megan Thee Stallion's rumored $5 million pay day for endorsing Kamala Harris.

The driver shared a post on her X account on Nov. 12 where she threw shade at Megan, calling out Megan's twerking at Harris' event. Additionally, she shared that she did not take any money from the Donald Trump campaign to endorse him as president.

"All the events, rally's, interviews, social posts..... I did for free. Actually spent a fair amount on wardrobe," she said.

"But to be fair, I can't twerk so.... It all adds up," Patrick added.

Megan's performance at Harris' July 30 Atlanta rally has been the subject of criticism from both sides of the political aisles. It has even been blamed for costing Harris the election due to it being "too raunchy."

"I'm not trolling when I say this. I think this moment radicalized a lot of people. When Meg thee Stallion got up there at a Kamala rally, and started twerking and making that dumb a** noise, every serious American was thinking to themselves, 'absolutely f---ing not,'" one person wrote on X.

The Texas rapper was forced to speak out on her performance. She took to social media to share a statement regarding her performance.

"They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. And I don't think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women's rights. Kamala said she's tired of the high a** gas prices. Kamala said I'm for people... Hotties for Harris!" she said.

Fans pointed out that it may have been more helpful for her to speak her perspective on reproductive rights and the importance of universal healthcare rather than twerk due to her experience and degree in Health Administration.

Given that Harris lost to Trump in the election in a landslide, Megan's, as well as other celebrity endorsements, have been the subject of a debate over whether or not celebrity endorsements helped the campaign or not.