Megan Thee Stallion's Twerking Is Getting Blamed for Costing Kamala Harris the Election

A tweet referencing Megan the Stallion's performance during Vice President Kamala Harris' summer rally in Atlanta blaming her for costing her the election has sparked an intense discussion across social media.
The July 30th performance received immediate blowback, criticized for being "too raunchy" and showcasing too much twerking.
The Texan rapper immediately responded to the chatter via social media, stating,
"They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. And I don't think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women's rights. Kamala said she's tired of the high a** gas prices. Kamala said I'm for people... Hotties for Harris!"
However, as many now mourn the loss of Harris' run, a critical analysis of whether or not all of her celebrity endorsements, including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift, helped or hurt her campaign has erupted.
In retrospect, several social media users found Megan's performance to be an insult to the Democratic Party.
What many don't know is that Megan became a three-time Grammy winner and college graduate in the same year, earning a bachelor's degree in Health Administration. Fans pointed out that it may have been more helpful for her to speak her perspective on reproductive rights and the importance of universal healthcare rather than twerk, feeling like her celebrity endorsement was empty and ultimately damaging.
Coining the phrase "Hotties for Harris," the Stallion's efforts and intentions were surely in a hopeful place, though many can't help but question how the Democratic marketing strategy went wrong.
