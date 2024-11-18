Mark Zuckerberg Warns AI Will Produce 'Soulless' Yet 'Interesting' Tracks in the Music Industry

Mark Zuckerberg has shared his thoughts on what place AI has in the music industry.

The Meta CEO shared that AI may lead to some "interesting" but "soulless" tracks during his appearance on the Track Star show.

During his time there, he took part in a quiz where he had to identify songs within just seconds of hearing them. That's when he shared his love for different artists, including Olivia Rodrigo and Daft Punk. The latter of which he named as one of the main artists he listened to while coding Facebook back in the day.

Halfway through, Zuckerberg correctly identified a song by Green Day. That is when he was asked if he believes a band – with the help of AI – could ever be "as good as" as Green Day.

"AI will probably be able to produce technically interesting music. But it may sometimes feel a little soulless because it lacks the other parts of the human connection," Zuckerberg said in response.

His words come as just months after the Meta CEO made headlines for endorsing open-source AI. Musically reports that in August Zuckerberg pitched his company's open approach to its AI models "as a contrast to the more-closed workings of that sector's big disrupters".

Zuckerberg's words were backed by Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek, who joined him to share a joint blog post, encouraging European regulators to get on board.

"A key opportunity for European organizations is through open-source AI – models whose weights are released publicly with a permissive license. This ensures power isn't concentrated among a few large players and, as with the internet before it, creates a level playing field," the statement read, via NME.

Their words come after Radiohead, Robert Smith and took a stance against AI.

According to The Washington Post, Radiohead, Robert Smith and Billy Bragg are among more than 10,500 actors, musicians, and authors who've signed an open letter protesting "the unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI."

"The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted," the full statement said.

Several other musician and stars have signed the petition, including ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, AURORA, actors Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kate McKinnon and more.