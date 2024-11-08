Judge in YSL Trial Case Apologizes for Saying the N-Word in Court

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker has apologized for using the n-word when reading off evidence.

In a clip posted to Instagram from the court room, Whitaker shares that she hopes she did not offend anyone with her remark and that she was simply reading as her eyes went along.

"Before we broke for lunch, we were going through a bunch of Instagram conversations, and I was reading one out loud, basically saying it as my eyes were going over it for the first time," she said.

Whitaker notes that she then read out the racial slur, but hopes that it was "not offensive to anyone."

"It was certainly not meant to be offensive. I do not use that word and I should have been looking first before I said it out loud," she said.

"I want to apologize on the record for that," Whitaker concluded before turning her attention back to the case.

In the clip obtained of her saying the word, the judge can be heard reading the line, "I gotta do it for boo this n--- is lacking."

Whitaker is the judge that presided over Young Thug's case and his involvement with YSL Rico. Thug copped to a plea deal of guilty and was released from custody on Oct.31.

Previously, the rapper was indicted in 2022 on charges related to leading the alleged street gang YSL to commit violent acts, including murder, armed robbery, drug dealing and carjacking. He had been serving his time in jail since his arrest that year.

However, he has always maintained his innocence throughout his time behind bars. Two of his co-defendants have declined plea deals and are still facing trial.

After his release from prison, his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, reacted to the news telling the crowd at one of her concerts that she just wanted to the show to end so she could go and see him.

After his release, Thug's lawyer, Brian Steel, was celebrated as the "GOAT" for getting him released from jail. The rapper also celebrated by joining T.I. in the studio to work on some new music since his release.

While there has been good news for Young Thug since his release, it has been reported that his $1.7 million watch had been removed from evidence and ended up on a police officer's hand in court.

Thug has not confirmed if it's his watch or not.