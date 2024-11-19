Charli XCX Takes Over Times Square: How Her Surprise Performance Fuels the Reign of 'Brat'

Charli XCX is owning 2024 like no one else. After dropping her hit album Brat, she kicked off the viral phenomenon of the year: "Brat Summer," a trend that dominated online culture. Her skyrocketing success even landed her a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 16, introducing her to an even broader audience.

And just when you thought she couldn't top that, Charli pulled off a show-stopping surprise. On Nov. 18, she lit up New York's Times Square with an unannounced performance -- sending the internet and lucky audience members into a frenzy.

Her performance consisted of several songs from Brat, including "360," "365" and "Guess," drawing out huge crowds.

GUESS LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE THIS ISNT REALLLL @charli_xcx pic.twitter.com/kBmEdPwidf — sav 🪄🐰 (@picturedofus) November 18, 2024

Charli xcx does surprise performance in Times Square. pic.twitter.com/jlJUpgvOiT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2024

never in history will we see something like brat and charli xcx pic.twitter.com/XCSaMJzMNf — kenzie xcx 🧛🏼‍♂️ (@kenzvanunu) November 19, 2024

While her recent performance at SNL was of course limited to how many fans could come, her Times Square showing allowed for a much larger crowd.

We're witnessing a fascinating new phenomenon: how a meme like "Brat" can catapult someone into mainstream stardom, further erasing the boundaries between the digital world and real life.

On the surface, Charli XCX's music doesn't align with the glossy pop stylings of artists like Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter. While their work fits neatly into the conventional idea of pop, Charli draws heavily from underground club scenes, shaped by her connection to the experimental and futuristic PC Music collective.

The "Brat" memes and viral posts didn't just boost her visibility -- they served as a crash course for audiences unfamiliar with her sound. By framing her music through the lens of a larger cultural movement, they gave listeners a way to connect with her album on a level that extended beyond the songs themselves.

Her performance in Times Square could be seen as the anthesis of this movement since she went from a relatively "underground" musician all the way to performing a large scale concert in one of the most famous cities in the world.

Her internet stardom and real-life fame converged in a moment that shook both New York and the online world, helping to further the "Brat" movement.