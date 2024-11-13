Kim Kardashian Shares She's Raising Kanye West's Kids 'By Herself'

During her feature on the Nov. 12 episode of the What in the Winkler? podcast, reality-tv-star-turned-actress Kim Kardashian got candid about the solitude of being a single parent.

The vulnerable conversation seemingly offered some insight into ex-husband Kanye West's parental involvement— or lack thereof.

"Sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up— it's not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, 'Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help,'" Kardashian shared. "And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, I'm basically raising four kids by myself."

Since their split in 2022, Kardashian has taken on the majority of parental duties to her and West's four children: North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

The SKIMS CEO detailed her hectic morning routine with the tribe, one absent of their father's assistance. "I mean, even carpool this morning, I had five kids that I had to take," she recalled. "And everyone wants to leave at like different times or wants different stuff. And I feel like I'm at like a pit stop of a race car driver."

While Kardashian has been active on the scene, from dawning red carpets to shooting on Ryan Murphy sets, West has done his best to lay low. He currently faces several ongoing lawsuits stemming from the rapper's controversial Donda Academy, in which former employees claim they were "wrongfully terminated" and the school grounds were "reminiscent of a "zoo."

Despite insinuating West's negligence, eldest child North West recently shared fond memories with her dad while shooting her cover of Interview Magazine.

The young child star also got sentimental when asked when the best day of her life was: "Maybe in Italy with Dad," North responded. "It was just us and my siblings, and that's when I really brought them close to God, because we had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, 'Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl.' I was like, 'We got to pray.' So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after."