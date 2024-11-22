FLO Breaks Record for Highest Charting Album by a British R&B Girl Group

R&B's latest "it" girl group FLO has officially released their debut album Access All Areas and are, to no surprise, meeting immense success. So much so, in fact, that they've broken major records: debuting at number three on the Official UK Albums Chart, AAA becomes the highest-charting album by a British girl group in 23 years.

FLO, the UK-based trio making ballads about love and female empowerment, has become the latest industry obsession. They've found their niche by bringing back the nostalgia of girl groups like 3LW and Destiny's Child while modernizing the art.

Consisting of songstresses Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, Flo's heavenly harmonies and affinity for female reclamation landed them a deal with Island Records in 2019. While their 2022 debut single and breakout hit "Cardboard Box" received an immense amount of praise, it was their Missy Elliott feature on the hit single "Fly Girl" that truly catapulted them into success.

fly girl flo missy elliot put your hands up in the sky high note and last chorus #FLO #FlyGirl @flolikethis pic.twitter.com/83CbfQCP8W — ˚•*ミ☆ (@nyuvidz) March 23, 2023

They've also been featured on Kehlani's single "8," while opening for her on her Crash World Tour and landing a highly coveted Coachella Music Festivals set.

Though the girls are dethroning Mis-Teeq's previous chart record, with their debut Lickin' On Both Sides back in 2001, FLO has carved a lane entirely their own, complete with iconic performance outfits, full on choreography, and an allure of stardom.

flo really did that with their DEBUT album pic.twitter.com/8QlTYWm6J1 — ً (@FEATURESAR) November 22, 2024

me looking for a bad song on Access All Areas by FLO pic.twitter.com/wVGfQLaiLB — ve ❧ AAA 💋 (@szalishhh) November 19, 2024

The UK-based group is excitedly bringing their music to the USA on a North American leg of their tour, already selling out cities in New York.