Diddy's Defense Takes a Twist: An Army of Escorts Set to Testify in Sex Trafficking Trial

In a new twist in the sex trafficking trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the fallen rapper is reportedly ready to mount a somewhat unconventional defense — and a group of escorts are prepared to testify to help him.

The 51-year-old rap mogul, who was arrested in September, has been indicted on sweeping felony charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

Combs allegedly set up "freak-off parties" to get everyone involved in having sexual relations with male sex workers. He allegedly supplied drugs and used coercive means to guarantee their participation in the infraction, according to the indictment.

The encounters were alleged to have been recorded by Diddy surreptitiously, leading to allegations of abuse and exploitation.

According to AllHipHop, the 55-year-old rapper has pleaded not guilty and plans to rebut the government's story by having at least six sex workers testify.

His lawyers say these witnesses will contradict what the prosecution has claimed happened at the alleged parties.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and so I can't say too much about this," said a lawyer on the prosecution team. "However, half a dozen escorts is just the tip of the iceberg of the number of escorts who have participated in freak-offs.

Diddy faces serious charges, for which one count of racketeering conspiracy carries a possible life sentence.

He's also charged with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a second count of transportation for prostitution, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years.

In any case, Diddy is facing a separate legal hearing in regard to alleged contact attempts with witnesses while in jail, which could impact his bail status.

Diddy is facing a separate legal hearing in regard to alleged contact attempts with witnesses while in jail, which could impact his bail status.

He is currently being held inside Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. It is a case that highlights deeper issues of power and consent in Hollywood and beyond and one that has prompted massive media attention.

More details will be revealed when he has his next court date. Both sides seem poised for a legal fight.