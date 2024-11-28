'I'm an Expensive B*tch': Cardi B Breaks Down Her Mega Earnings and Outrageous Expenses Post-Divorce

Cardi opened up about her finances, revealing she went on a $2M+ shopping spree after her divorce from Offset.

On Wednesday night, during a late-night Twitter Spaces shoot, the rapper revealed how much money she spends.

Speaking during the chat, Cardi B revealed that she gets between $1.5 million to $2.5 million a show, depending on the venue.

"If the venue is big, I gotta get $2 million. If I'm going out of the state, I'm getting [$2.5 million]," she said.

Influencer rather than music ?



Is one thing that you do high fashion designer or high end brands adds but these influencer moves that you making time for but have no time to give us a roll out is crazy @iamcardib what's really good with you ?



It's making me feel like - I... pic.twitter.com/Lw0nMYWUck — Junior (@CARDIBWORLDLOVE) November 27, 2024

The "WAP" artist responded to backlash from fans who believed she should be focusing on her long-awaited second album instead of promotional work for other projects.

Cardi explained that although she earns a lot of money from endorsements, her main source of income is music.

Cardi, emphasizing her financial necessity, said, "I'm an expensive b*tch, I love money, I breathe money, I smell money, I need money because I got a lot of bills to pay."

She disclosed that it cost her $700 a day for the nanny and $4,000 to $5,000 for hair and make-up every time she stepped out into the public eye.

Cardi B goes off on X space, reveals why she doesn't depend on her music to make money



"I'm an expensive b*tch, I love money, I breathe money, I smell money, I need money because I got a lot of bills to pay, y'all not gonna to tell me what to do. Are you f**king dvmb? pic.twitter.com/6n43rHLFnY — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) November 27, 2024

For instance, she shelled out about $2 million on personal gifts for herself alone in October, including almost $700,000 on jewelry by designer Elliot Eliantte.

"I'm divorced, I'm single and shopping makes me feel good," she said.

Although she's extremely busy, Cardi announced that new music is scheduled for 2025. "It's gonna come and everything is gonna make sense," she promised.