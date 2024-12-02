Camila Cabello Snaps Back at 'Brat' Comparisons: 'People Weren't Even Listening to the Music'

During her December cover feature for NYLON Magazine, Camila Cabello got candid about many things in her life, from relinquishing her good girl image, to nurturing her Miami roots, to reconnecting with former bandmate, Normani. "I remember times when we'd just be laughing so hard. With space, we can go back and tap into that."

One of the things she also spoke to was frustration surrounding critics comparing C,XOXO era to Charli xcx's Brat era.

"Charli is one of my favorite artists, you know? 'Twentysomethings' is literally a guitar song about being broken up with in New York. I can tell that people saying this weren't even listening to the music. They didn't do the reading. They didn't do the listening. I don't want to sound like I'm a bitter sailor. I think I was on the internet too much, and I think that really hurt me. And then I got off the internet."

That hasn't stopped fans from theorizing, with a thread of side-by-side similarities going viral. The comparisons range from the album title to similar-style photo shoots and mood boards.

Camilla Cabello shamelessly copying Charli XCX's career for her new era, a thread

All of this to show that Camilla is clearly trying to appeal to the same audience as charli as she feels it's the best way for her to stay relevant, and for that she is going for the same sound as her which in itself is fine, but she's also copying her whole artistic identity.

Many Cabello stans find the criticism to be ridiculous. "This is an insult to Camila and the hip-hop artists who gave her rights to sample their music. Charli could and will never do anything to I LUV IT," one fan replied via X. Others noted that C,XOXO is a sonic departure for Cabello, leaning towards a more hip-hop and R&B aesthetic than her usual pop sound, while Brat is centered on hyperpop dance.

You guys are so jobless/ridiculous/dumb/clown bcs what?!!!! She didnt invent hyper-p 💀

While some continue to accuse Cabello of copy and pasting Brat's entire roll out, Charli herself has never given any public indication of feeling copied by the "Señorita" songstress.