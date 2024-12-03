Chris Daughtry Says His Shocking Blacked Out Arm Tattoos Are Not Meant to 'Turn You On'

Chris Daughtry displayed his newly blacked-out full arm tattoos in recent photos he shared of himself on Instagram over the past week, eliciting all manner of reactions from fans and followers of the Daughtry lead singer and American Idol alum.

And in one his subsequent replies to a commenter about it, the musician quipped that the tattoos are not "meant to turn you on."

Last Friday (Nov. 29), the rocker showed off the arm-encompassing new ink with an Instagram photo captioned, "Life imitates art." He included hashtags for things like "blackout," "ink" and "tattoo." He followed that up with another shot of his arms on Monday (Dec. 1) as he worked out in a gym while wearing some of the Daughtry band's new merch, proudly rocking a Daughtry shirt with a spooky skull on the front of it.

Not everyone's lovin' the tats. On the post from Friday, an Instagram user replied under the image, "Chris love your music but this photo is a turn off....sends too dark of a message."

Responding back, the singer wrote, "First off... THIS was NEVER meant to turn you on. Secondly, PLEASE DO TELL the dark message I'm sending!!!???"

Underneath the photo from Monday, fellow rockers Shinedown offered some positive encouragement for the Daughtry singer: "SUPERHERO Metamorphosis!!! ENGAGE. DAMN BOY!!!" The singer hit them back with several excited emojis in response.

Someone else on that photo post said, "As a tattoo artist I see so many people talk against Blackout tattoos. I think it's such an incredible style of tattooing and yours is done incredibly well." In response, the musician simply said, "Thank you!"

For years, Daughtry had several separate stylized tattoos that mostly resided his upper arms, which the "blackout" job now completely covers with solely pitch black ink. Such is a recent trend in the art of tattooing, with other music-related celebs including, Machine Gun Kelly, Ronnie Radke and Kat Von D also blacking out their arms in recent years.

Daughtry's latest full-length studio album is 2021's Dearly Beloved, but the eponymous rock act followed that with the EP Shock to the System (Part One), which emerged earlier this year. The EP contains singles such as "The Reckoning" and "The Dam."