Azealia Banks Shares How She Really Feels About Ariana Grande's "Popular"

Genre-bending artist Azealia Banks is notorious for lengthening her list of enemies, though she's surprisingly here for popstar Ariana Grande.

On X, Banks shared a clip of Grande's "Popular" rendition for her upcoming role in the film Wicked, publicly sharing her praise. "Look at the good sis with the palate placement diction and vibrato," Banks wrote, adding, "I love this for her and for me."

Look at the good sis with the palate placement diction and vibrato yaaaaaaaaaay I love this for her and for mee https://t.co/IyIPbqIfsf — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) November 15, 2024

Fans were excited to see Banks support Grande, as she's consistently praised her over the years. In fact, the "212" rapper recently took to Instagram to share, "Sorry pop girls you all pale in comparison to Ariana Grande. Tate McRae, Sabrina Carpenter, Caroline Polo Heck, Lorde old face self are just boring s—t."

I love, that despite the amount of vitriol and hatred that is present in her heart, she has only nice things to say about miss swift and miss grande. She’s truly one of the girls — Danni 🤍 follow limit (@stayx3mp3) November 15, 2024

This comes at a time in which many are questioning the validity of Grande assuming the role. After Just Jared reported that Amanda Seyfried came close to landing the role herself, social media users have begun to compare both acts, debating who deserved the role more.

While some find Grande's "Popular" to be flawlessly executed, others noted there to be "a lack of emotion," disappointed by her take. "She sounds great, but it could've been so much better. There's such a lack of emotion and it sounds like she's whispering. What a shame," commented one user.

In comparison to Seyfried's take on the song, others noted Seyfried to have mastered the song's whimsical energy better. "Amanda Seyfried makes everyone look like amateurs," commended an X user.

Beyond the chatter, Grande is still said to have given an "Oscar-worthy performance" according to critics.