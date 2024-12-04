Cardi B Reveals That She Spends $3 Million a Month While Repping Shein

Cardi B is making money moves.

The rapper recently partnered with SHEIN. While the partnership has not gone over well with many, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to hit back at the claim that she is broke.

"People [are] saying I'm surviving off SHEIN deals and brand deals... I want to let y'all know that I can wake up tomorrow, sign a contract, and I will have half of $65 million, or half of $70 million," she said.

However, this did not stop the backlash from the deal with SHEIN. Under the since-deleted video on her Instagram where she announced the project, people slammed her since they did not believe she actually wore the brand.

"Girl, you wear Hermes and Chanel, not Shein," one person commented.

"This is so embarrassing. Shein promo.... she needs to regroup and figure something else because," wrote someone else.

SHEIN has previously been critiqued for claims of stolen ideas as well as worker exploitation. The brand has also been slammed for its impact on the environment. Previously, The Independent reported that the brand was at the center of a lawsuit that claimed it used a "secretive algorithm" to identify trending art and allegedly reproduced artists' designs for its fast fashion website.

"SHEIN takes all claims of infringement seriously, and we take swift action when complaints are raised by valid IP rights holders. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this lawsuit and any claims that are without merit," the company said in a statement to the outlet.

Later in the Twitter session, Cardi shared that she spends $3 million per month.

"I spend about [$3 million] in a month," she revealed.

In addition to her income from her music, she also makes money from partnerships with brands like NYX, and her vodka-infused Whipshots, not to mention multiple ventures she has lined up for 2025.

Elsewhere, Cardi shared that she could make some major money if she were to agree to go on a tour. In screenshots shared to her Twitter, Cardi shared that she was offered a touring deal that included $1.1 million per show, $1.5 million for festival appearances, and $65 million for a full tour.

"Mind you, this [is] my off year. I don't want to take tour deals until I announce my album 'cause when I announce my album, I know they're going to up it. You have to move smart like a b--ch. You can't act hungry, especially when you're not," Cardi said in the Twitter Spaces.

Cardi's spending habits come as the rap superstar gears up to release her long-awaited sophomore album that has been in the works for many years.

While she did not give a date, she only said that it was coming "soon."

"It's gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique. I'm sorry for the delay. It's not gonna be a crazy delay. It's gonna come out amazing. I'm gonna be out here for nine days," she said in a different Twitter Spaces.

"Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I'm not pregnant no more," Cardi added.

Cardi has faced some personal setbacks this year as she announced that she would be divorcing her now estranged husband, rapper Offset. The couple share three children together -- daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a third child, a baby girl born on September 7.