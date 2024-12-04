Charli XCX has had an outstanding year, but in a new interview, she revealed that she's "often in a lot of pain" when she performs due to what she identified as nerve damage in her neck from the wild things she's done in past raucous performances.

"I find the stage these days to be a very angry place for me," she told Variety in the multi-part video interview ("Does Charli XCX Know Her Lyrics?") that emerged on Wednesday (Dec. 4), as E! News pointed out.

"I've done a lot of physical damage to my body from performing, and I'm often in a lot of pain when I perform," she added.

Charli continued, "Genuinely, physically, I have nerve damage in my neck from things that I've done on the stage." Watch the video below.

Despite her nerve issues, Charli XCX has owned 2024 like no one else. After dropping her hit album Brat, she kicked off the viral phenomenon of the year, "Brat Summer," a trend that dominated online culture. Her skyrocketing success even landed her a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 16, introducing her to an even broader audience.

And just when you thought she couldn't top that, Charli pulled off a show-stopping surprise. On Nov. 18, she lit up New York's Times Square with an unannounced performance, sending the internet and lucky audience members into a frenzy.

But Charli XCX is more than just a performer or artist, she's now a ticking pulse of the zeitgeist. As a meme, the term "Brat" became so influential this year that the Collins Dictionary dubbed "brat" its word of the year for 2024.