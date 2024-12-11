Cardi B Breaks Down on Instagram Live, Slams Child Protective Services for 'Harassing' Her

Cardi B was the victim of a prank in October when a person anonymously called Child Protective Services on her, claiming she and her estranged husband Offset abused their children. Now, she is hitting back.

Since the claim was filed, CPS has continued their investigation into Cardi, which the rapper has deemed to be "harassing" amid what she says is "bogus" claims. She shot back in an Instagram Live from Dec. 10.

"You keep harassing me and there are actual kids about there that are being abused," she said in the clip. "None of my kids have ever got touched. None of my kids ever got a little pow-pow, a little whooping, a little nothing. None of that."

"A month later, because I didn't give them my kids' information, now they want to fake come back to my house again, interview my kids, look at my kids. Why are you harassing me for my daughter's information? What that has to do with anything? My daughter doesn't even have a social security because I don't want nobody knowing her name," Cardi added.

The "I Like It" rapper shared that she will be fighting the investigation, even if it means writing a hefty check to her attorney.

"Even after you check, you still want to harass. No b--h, you're being f--king annoying ... You doing the most because I'm a f---g celebrity. Mind you there's parents that don't even buy them a f--king coat because they f--king hate them... This f--king four-eyed b--h keep pissing me the f--k off," Cardi said.

In the live, Cardi went on to play a phone call that she and Offset had received from a CPS agent. The agent shared that anyone can make a call to CPS in the state of New Jersey and that the agency would investigate the claims.

In October, Cardi appeared in an Instagram Live where she hit back at the person who called CPS on her.

"I can't even breathe right now, motherf–kers have taken s–t too f–king far when you mess with my f–king kids," she said.

Cardi said she was sleeping when CPS arrived at her house to envisage claims that her children were "abused and beaten."

"We don't play that s–t. My kids live great. My kids have never been touched, never gotten hit no matter how annoying they are. I never hit my kids," she revealed.

At the time, Cardi claimed she was going to hire the "best private investigator in the country" to find them and "beat you the f—k up."

Cardi and Offset share three children together, Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn baby girl born on Sept. 7th.