Alabama Barker Declares She'd 'Never Want a Bum' After Bhad Bhabie Accused Her of Stealing Her Boyfriend

Alabama Barker is making it clear she did not steal anyone's "bum" man.

The rapper hit back at Bhad Bhabie alleging that she stole her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, in a post to her social media account where she not so cryptically called Bhad Bhabie's man a "bum."

"I'd never want a bum..." she wrote in a post to her social media account.

The post was complete with a sound that says, "Bhad Bhabie, you think I am beefing with you? Come on now with your raggedy a--."

This is not the only comment Barker has made on the matter. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a vague statement.

"#dontbelievethehype" she captioned the post.

Earlier, Barker slid into the comments section of a post from The Shade Room that shared the drama between Bhad Bhabie and hilariously continued the feud with a one-word response.

"Ew," she wrote.

Previously, Bhad Bhabie has alleged that Barker "took her man," referring to Le Vaughn. The rapper shared the accusation in a blunt Instagram Story post, stating: "[Alabama Barker] took my man."

She followed up with additional Instagram Stories, including one warning: "I told LV next time I catch you, you gone b with them!" Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn share a daughter, Kali Love, born during their relationship, which began in 2020 and reportedly ended in May of this year.

The drama marks another chapter in what has been a difficult year for Bhad Bhabie. In July, the rapper posted—and later deleted—disturbing security footage to her Instagram Story, alleging abuse by Le Vaughn.

According to clips obtained by The Los Angeles Times, the footage showed a man, identified by Bhabie as Le Vaughn, forcibly slamming her to the ground and pushing her during a separate instance. She accompanied the post with photos of her injuries, writing: "This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say what ever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy."

Since then, Bhad Bhabie has remained largely silent about the allegations. However, on Nov. 7, she revealed via Instagram Story that she is battling cancer.

"I'm sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives," she wrote on a black background, addressing criticism of her weight loss.

While she has offered few details about her diagnosis or treatment, a recent video posted to social media showed Le Vaughn asking if she wanted more children in the future. Bhad Bhabie expressed openness to the idea, but only after completing her cancer treatment.

When pressed for more details about her treatment, she remained quiet. The lighthearted moment took a surprising turn when Le Vaughn suggested having 10 children, leaving the rapper visibly shocked.