Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Approve of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Lyrics About Him

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" is one of the biggest hits of the year, but not everyone is a fan.

While the Drake diss track has sparked plenty of conversation, Lil Baby is the latest to speak out against it.

On the track, Lamar raps: "Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up" in reference to his accusation that Drake has no street cred on his own.

"I ain't really into like that side of Hip-Hop," Lil Baby tells Charlamagne The God in a new interview.

Charlamagne asserted that Lil Baby and Drake have always had a good relationship, and Lil Baby questioned why he was brought into the feud.

"If you and him [Drake] was arguing why the hell you gotta say me, you know?" Lil Baby questioned.

"I feel like rapping and sh-t be my work. I ain't in it for that type of sh-t," he added.

Lil Baby didn't like that Kendrick mentioned him on 'Not Like Us'



"I ain't really into like that side of Hip-Hop... if you and him [Drake] was arguing why the hell you gotta say me, you know?"



Kendrick Lamar on Not Like Us:

"Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up"



(via… pic.twitter.com/joB5gRoWXf — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) December 19, 2024

Drake has filed multiple legal actions against "Not Like Us". In a filing on Nov. 25, Drake claims UMG "funneled payments" to iHeart as part of a "pay-to-play scheme" to promote "Not Like Us" on radio.

Additionally, in the filing Drake says UMG knew that Kendrick's song "falsely" accused him of being a "certified pedophile" and "predator" but chose to release it anyway.

In "Not Like Us" Lamar raps: "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any b**ch that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."

The documents filed were not a lawsuit and were, instead, a a pre-action filing aimed taking depositions from key figures at UMG and iHeart in order to obtain more information that might support Drake's accusations in a future lawsuit.

Prior to that action, Drake filed a previous legal action against UMG on Nov. 25. In that action, he claimed that UMG used payola to inflate the success of "Not Like Us" during its release week.

The filing alleges that UMG "engaged in conduct designed to artificially inflate the popularity of 'Not Like Us' [...] including by licensing the song at drastically reduced rates to Spotify and using 'bots' to generate the false impression that the song was more popular than it was in reality."

UMG has since released a statement to Billboard about the legal filing.

"The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue. We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear," they said.