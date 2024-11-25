Lizzo and SZA Caught Gossiping About Kai Cenat Not Knowing They Were On Camera

Kai Cenat is being dubbed the new Ellen DeGeneres, pulling an endless list of celebrity guests to join his mega-popular Twitch channel. Singers Lizzo and SZA are two the latest to appear on Cenat's month-long 24-hour stream, dubbed "Mafiathon2." The subathon stream has racked up over 500,000 Twitch subscribers, securing the all-time record. Their visit was jampacked with hilarious moments, as SZA conquered her fear of being on a live stream and shared she has a project on the way.

During the stream's downtime, Cenat left SZA and Lizzo alone in his kitchen for a bit, as the two continued to have a conversation without realizing they were still on camera.

"He seems like a clean person," SZA notes about Cenat, to which Lizzo replies, "Well, he hasn't washed his balls in a long time." SZA, shocked, asks Lizzo to explain, who clarifies, "He's been showering with his trunks on, that's what [the internet] says." The two promptly ask a nearby house staff member whether or not they've seen him shower, who neither confirms nor denies.

SZA & Lizzo were gossiping about Kai Cenat’s hygiene thinking they weren’t on camera 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N1UbmmXyV5 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 24, 2024

Fans took to social media to react to the funny moment. Some affirmed the women's curiosity, wondering how Cenat has been able to upkeep his hygiene after streaming for nearly a month straight. Others found Lizzo and SZA's gossiping to be rude, noting that ultimately, they were guests in his home. "Someone let you into his house very and you criticize him behind his back. That's foul," commented one X user.

Even druski said he’s bedroom smells like spoiled milk lmao 🤣 — EZClip (@EzClipKick) November 24, 2024

Someone let you into his house and you criticize him behind his back..

That’s foul pic.twitter.com/WFn8IzNYAN — Curryglazer (@myglorious30) November 24, 2024

Some viewers were not feeling SZA's appearance on the stream in general, after she repeatedly said she wanted to leave. However, she was open about struggling with social anxiety, sharing that she was sweating and "scared people would be mean to her in the chat."

In the meantime, Cenat's hygiene has been a recurring subject of conversation. During GloRilla's appearance, she called out his breath by offering him a mint during the stream. "You need one of these," she offered. The streamer responded in horror, asking her to clarify. She replies, "We just ate some jambalaya, I'm going to take one too." But once Cenat presses the issue further, GloRilla finally admitted he had bad breath.