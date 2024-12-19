Tommy Lee, the rock star drummer behind Motley Crue, isn't a daily shower enthusiast — and his wife, Brittany Furlan, is totally OK with that.

In a recent appearance on the Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast, Furlan shared a surprising detail about their life together: Lee only showers about once a week. Despite this, however, she says that he's incredibly neat and never gives her the "ick."

In fact, Furlan said Lee's grooming habits might seem unconventional, but don't bother her at all. "It's funny because the guys that I've dated before him were very messy, and that's a big yucky for me," she explained. "My house looks like a f***ing museum. My husband's very neat, which people wouldn't expect from someone who's a musician."

Lee's minimal shower routine stems, in part, from his upbringing. Furlan mentioned that Lee, who was born in Athens, Greece, picked up his habit from the cultural norms in Europe.

"He said growing up... that that's a thing in Europe. You don't need to shower every day," she said, adding that he sometimes uses a washcloth for quick freshening up if needed.

Despite their differing hygiene schedules — Furlan showers every night, although she only washes her hair weekly — she insists Lee's habits don't bother her.

When asked if his shower frequency ever gives her the "ick," Furlan was quick to dismiss the idea. "No, because he's so handsome. It's really crazy," she said. "He's a really good-looking guy. He doesn't really give me the ick."

She did admit, however, that his early morning routine — he's an early riser, while she's a night owl — sometimes throws her off. Lee (somewhat shockingly) wakes up at 6:30 a.m., which Furlan says can be a little annoying.

Still, she emphasized how much she loves their life together. "Every night's a date night. We have so much fun. He's also my best friend," she said.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan married in 2019. Reflecting on her past relationships, Furlan told People last year that Lee was "the first guy that treats me so well."

She added, "He just does all these really sweet things, and I've never had anyone do that for me before." Listen to the podcast below.