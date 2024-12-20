BIA Seemingly Responds to Cardi B's $1M Challenge to Show Receipts She Cheated on Offset

Cardi B has placed a cool million cash on the table for rapper BIA if she can prove Cardi cheated on her estranged husband, Offset.

Her offer comes in the wake of a feud fueled by recent rumors and allegations between the artists, with BIA previously alleging Cardi.

On her diss track "SUE MEEE?," BIA raps, "Put it on your hubby since you like lying on your vows," in reference to Cardi's marital problems with Offset.

Cardi B and Offset both denied the cheating allegations when they originally came to light. However, Cardi has now weighed in on the speculation following a challenge to BIA.

As Cardi B commented on the social media exchange, "That b**** ain't spill. I'll pay her a million dollars in cash to provide receipts of me talking to any n**** before this situation!!!"

However, BIA seemingly dropped Cardi's challenge and went on to dismiss it by saying, "Boooo. beneath me. Next."

Earlier this year, Cardi played tug of war with BIA, threatening to sue her for supposedly digging up cheating rumors.

"I'm a sue you and you got to come with receipts. And not social media receipts, court receipts," she said in June. Cardi warned BIA that she would go after any profits made from any controversy.

Now that divorce rumors between Cardi B and Offset are at an all-time high amid their messy exchange on social media, the former pair has been publicly describing some of their difficulties as a couple on social media.

Whether or not that's a battle that BIA wants to take Cardi upon remains to be seen amid the ongoing tension heating up Twitter.