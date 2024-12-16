Cardi B Leaks NSFW Texts Between Her and Offset Amid Messy Divorce

There's no divorce quite as messy as the one between Cardi B and Offset.

In August, news broke that Cardi B, 32, had filed for divorce from Offset after a tumultuous relationship spanning several years. The two rappers, who tied the knot in 2017, share three children: Kulture, Wave, and a daughter born just this past September.

But despite their ups and downs, the couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways after Cardi accused Offset of relentless infidelity.

However, after an X user wrote: "lon blame Offset You go on Instagram & see B——s that look & cook way better than your wife Without a Wasp BBL, You would step out too," the Bronx native responded with screenshots of a recent conversation between her and her estranged husband. In the now-deleted post, things got sexually explicit after the former Migos rapper asked her to "come over."

Cardi B leaked alleged texts from her ex, Offset, begging her for sex, despite being in the middle of a divorce. pic.twitter.com/sSJI5icKNp — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 16, 2024

In the alleged texts, Offset nearly begs for Cardi, explicitly listing all the things he misses about her. "I want you," he writes, as Cardi stands firm on revoking all access to him. "I told you, you never getting this p—y again."

This wouldn't be the first time the lines were blurred between the former couple. The two were recently spotted partying adjacently during Offset's 33rd birthday at a club in Miami. While they weren't in attendance together, their sections weren't too far apart. In fact, they were close enough for the two to throw dollar bills in each other's direction.

Footage shows Offset sneaking a glance at Cardi B while she was twerking at a club last night 👀

pic.twitter.com/zldgrif0yO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2024

Offset was also caught taking a peek as Cardi was dancing the night away, proving there's clearly still some electricity between the two. Nonetheless, the parents of three seem to be proceeding with their legal separation as planned.