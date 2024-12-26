Ben Affleck's 'Meaningful' Christmas Gift to Jennifer Lopez Revealed Amid Divorce

Ben Affleck is still looking out for Jennifer Lopez despite their separation earlier this year.

The actor gifted his ex an autographed Marlon Brando book when they met up to exchange gifts for one another on Dec. 22, Page Six has revealed. The owner of the bookshop where Affleck bought the book shared that the actor also bought other books while he was at the Mystery Pier Books store.

"Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she's a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando," a source told Page Six.

"The gifts were mostly for each other's kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well. It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings," they added.

As the divorce moves forward, it has been reported that Lopez is ready to start fresh in the new year. A source told People that Lopez is currently house hunting to find a place for her and her two children, Max and Emme.

Before she can move on, her house she shared with Affleck is still on the market. Listed for $68 million, the mansion has been listed since July but has not had a buyer since.

"Jen like most people, would love to have love in her life again. But the one person she has to give the time to right now is herself. If something presents itself, then obviously life and love find a way, but she isn't looking to get into any new relationships," a source told the Daily Mail.

They shared that Lopez is not looking for a romantic relationship right now. However, she has her eyes set on new music. Lopez is reportedly eyeing a "big dance hit" in order to revive her music career after the poor chart performance of her most recent album, This Is Me Now.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022, however, they called it quits by 2024.