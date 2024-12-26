Did Beyoncé Copy Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show? Fans Think So

Fans are debating the merits of Beyoncé's halftime show and comparing it to Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl show, which the latter famously performed while pregnant.

On Dec. 25, Beyoncé performed her exclusive halftime show on Netflix at NRG Stadium in Houston during the halftime show of the Texans-Ravens game. The performance featured several of her songs from her album Cowboy Carter, and featured special guests Post Malone, Shaboozey and her daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy.

However, after the performance concluded, some fans began to point out similarities between Queen Bey's performance and Rihanna's headlining performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. Many of them pointed out the stage design that Beyoncé used and compared it with the floating stages that Rihanna had during her halftime show.

"The Rihanna influence is inevitable," wrote one person.

The Rihanna influence is inevitable 😭pic.twitter.com/0efyzKNEys — RIHPRINT  (@therihprint) December 26, 2024

"Apparently Beyonce hired Rihanna's exact 2023 SuperBowl Stylist and Choreographer for her 2024 SuperBowl Performance. It makes sense now," shared another.

Apparently Beyonce hired Rihanna's exact 2023 SuperBowl Stylist and Choreographer for her 2024 SuperBowl Performance. It makes sense now pic.twitter.com/LRc8CkGR5q — dizfize (@rihmemberdiz) December 26, 2024

"Why Beyoncé in Rihanna's nachos with that platform ?" someone else questioned.

why Beyoncé in Rihanna’s nachos with that platform ????? pic.twitter.com/fPsk0qAumy — remus 🧣 (@biacaxs) December 25, 2024

However, others were quick to defend Beyoncé and the copying accusations that have been labeled against her.

"Beyoncé on the run 2 tour in 2018... Beyoncé is always on Rihanna's vision board," a fan shared along with a floating platform photo from the tour.

beyoncé on the run 2 tour in 2018… beyoncé is always on rihanna’s vision board pic.twitter.com/8PqMzyW0CY — 🦋 (@phonywizard) December 26, 2024

"Y'all crying over a platform fr? Lmao I love Rihanna but that's not new or something she made popular It's literally just a platform and both performances are on a football field and Beyoncé stays in the air. I HIGHLY doubt she was inspired like are y'all just bored????"

Y’all crying over a platform fr?😭 lmao I love Rihanna but that’s not new or something she made popular It’s literally just a platform and both performances are on a football field and Beyoncé stays in the air⬇️ I HIGHLY doubt she was inspired like are y’all just bored????😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/yPQ0TZz1gS — Q (@DasaniDrip_) December 26, 2024

"The fact that the whole world are celebrating Beyoncé for delivering one of the greatest half time show performances, while navy are downplaying it cause they are so insecure and filled with hate. I always said the navy hate Beyoncé more than they love Rihanna," another shared, referencing Rihanna's dedicated fan base.

The fact that the whole world are celebrating Beyoncé for delivering one of the greatest half time show performances, while navy are downplaying it cause they are so insecure and filled with hate.

I always said the navy hate Beyoncé more than they love Rihanna https://t.co/hzYBRLymq7 — Ayoncé🇲🇦 (@Pandayonce) December 26, 2024

But the critics of Beyoncé's performance was not limited to just fans. Dave Portnoy took to X to share his disappointment over the showing.

"Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child," he said, quote tweeting an old tweet from him from 2023 that shared how he thought Rihanna was far superior to Beyoncé.