Blue Ivy Steals the Show During Beyoncé's Stunning NFL Christmas Halftime Show

Beyoncé had all eyes on her this Christmas Day as she took the stage for her highly anticipated halftime show during Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday on Wednesday. The show aired live during the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game from Houston's NRG Stadium.

Beyoncé rode in on a white horse for the performance, during which she performed songs from her country album, Cowboy Carter. She kicked it off "16 Carriages" before singing her cover of the Beatles' "Blackbird."

beyoncé opens the NFL halftime show with ‘16 Carriages’ while riding a horse #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/7q3CgFfCw7 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 25, 2024

Beyoncé had the backing of a full marching band and brought out guests Shaboozey and Post Malone. Post Malone came out to sing their song "Levii's Jeans."

beyoncé brings out post malone to perform at her christmas halftime show #BeyonceBowl

pic.twitter.com/vR1Hl53OXm — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) December 25, 2024

But the biggest surprise was of course Beyoncé's daughter, 12-year-old Blue Ivy, making a surprise appearance to dance to her hit "Texas Hold 'Em."

Beyoncé brought out Blue Ivy during her NFL halftime show. pic.twitter.com/7dA5ZXBlbI — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 25, 2024

blue ivy carter the superstar you are pic.twitter.com/vEtjimLyZF — bre ✨ (@justthatbre) December 25, 2024

Beyonce's NFL Halftime Show

Beyoncé's halftime performance marked the first live showcase of songs from her country album, Cowboy Carter. Earlier, NFL exec Hans Schroeder promised Newsweek the performance would be unforgettable. "You can anticipate a heck of a show," he said. "It's her hometown, and she's so excited... to be part of Christmas Day on the NFL in Houston."

This performance was also part of a historic partnership between Netflix and the NFL, which brought two live NFL games to the streaming platform for the first time. The Kansas City Chiefs also faced the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the day as part of NFL Christmas Gameday.

And the stakes were high for Netflix, especially after their last live sports broadcast — the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight — faced major streaming issues that frustrated fans.

Today's performance also adds to Beyoncé's storied history with the NFL, following her legendary Super Bowl halftime shows in 2013 and 2016. Still, the festivities aren't without some outside distractions, though. As Beyoncé took the stage, her husband Jay-Z continues to face scrutiny over a civil lawsuit alleging past misconduct — claims he has vehemently denied.

His attorney, Alex Spiro, has asserted that Jay-Z is not connected to the ongoing legal issues involving Diddy, saying, "It's obvious to everybody that Mr. Carter did not do this."

Despite the noise, today belonged to Beyoncé. Whether you're here for the football, the music, or just the spectacle, her halftime show was the centerpiece of this holiday's entertainment.