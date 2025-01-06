Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Split After 6 Years

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka and her rapper boyfriend Cordae have split after more than half a decade together.

In a post to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 6, Osaka announced that they had gone their separate ways.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," her post began.

She confirmed that there is no ill will toward her ex and called him a "great person" in the post.

"No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she shared.

The star previously hinted at their breakup in a separate post to her Stories the day before she announced their official breakup.

"I've come to the conclusion that what's meant for me is meant for me and maybe certain situations occur to train my mind for what's to come. Maybe there's bigger and better things on my path and I just have to continue the journey to encounter them, she said.

Osaka concluded her post by saying 2025 is going to be a "great year."

Cordae and Osaka were first linked back in 2019 with the rapper confirming the relationship in July that year to Hot 97.

"We just kept it hidden for a while, kept it quiet. I don't really like to go to public with my personal life, but if you just ask me [whether she's my girlfriend], it'd be disrespectful to her if I said 'Nah,' at this point," he said of their relationship.

They would go on to appear at the 2021 Met Gala together. Over the years, Cordae was seen at several of Osaka's games, including the 2020 U.S. Open.

In January 2023, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

"Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," Osaka shared in a tweet to her X account alongside a photo of an ultrasound.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

Their daughter, Shai, was born in July 2023 and Cordae shared what their name means to them.

"My daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago. So I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai," he said.

"God's gift. I wanted her to feel like she's God's gift to me and her dad," Osaka said to ESPN.