Shawn Mendes Finally Addresses Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello Love Triangle

The internet has long known about the love triangle between pop stars Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter. However, it's never been addressed outside of cryptic song lyrics— until now.

As a quick recap, Mendes dated Cabello from July 2019 to November 2021 and Carpenter for a few months in 2023. In fact, Carpenter's hit single "Taste" is rumored to be about Cabello and Mendes. In the song, Carpenter sings, "I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too." Adding to the intrigue, Carpenter cast Jenna Ortega, who is dark-haired like Cabello's natural locks, to play opposite her in the music video.

This came after footage surfaced of Mendes and Cabello making out at Coachella during his alleged relationship with Carpenter in April 2023.

VIDEO| Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at Coachella yesterday pic.twitter.com/RCy0y7r0Sl — The Mendes Updates (@TheSMendesUpdt) April 15, 2023

Mendes has been known to keep his love life private, only now beginning to open up about exploring his sexuality and healing from trauma surrounding his identity.

However, when Mendes spoke to John Mayer on his SiriusXM radio show about "going to hang with an ex" while he was already "with someone," many put the pieces together to presume this was in reference to Cabello and Carpenter.

In a preview clip for the upcoming interview with Mayer, due to premiere December 12, Mendes states: "I'm with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, I express I'm going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings. Maybe instead of two days it could have been two weeks."

Mendes added, "The biggest lesson I've heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone."

This timeline aligns with rumors that swirled in early 2023, when Mendes was allegedly dating Carpenter while spotted rekindling his romance with ex Cabello.

While he and Carpenter have never publicly acknowledged each other, he and Cabello have since had an amicable split. The "Dade County Dreaming" songstress shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March, "I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person, and I'm lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person." Mendes has sung her praises as well, noting that she still remains his emergency contact.