Post Malone Shocks Single Mom With a $20,000 Tip

Post Malone got into the holiday spirit a few weeks ago by leaving a massive tip to a single mom.

The rapper-turned-country singer stopped by The Railyard bar in Houston on Christmas Eve 2024. He left a bar worker there speechless with the $20,000 tip that he gave her.

Music Mayhem reports that Renee Brown picked up the late shift on the holiday, one of her two jobs that she has, when Malone and his friends repeatedly stopped by the bar.

"The day started off super slow, and I was just taking it as it was, trying to be in a good mood for others while dealing with not being able to spend Christmas Eve with my daughter. We usually bake cookies and watch Christmas movies, and this was the first time I wasn't able to do that," she told the outlet.

However, the rapper came into the bar with his friends and Brown did not recognize him at first. She had to be told by one of her coworkers that Malone was outside on the patio. Brown insisted that her regular customers not bug the star, but Malone's presence in the bar "lifted the spirits of the entire bar."

"It was amazing to see everyone so happy and seeing how kind he was to all the people that spend their days with me on the regular," Brown told the outlet.

Malone and his friends stayed into the early morning hours of the holiday. When it was getting to closing time, Malone requested his bill, but he did not get one as fellow bar patrons and friends covered the bill.

Malone requested that Brown charge him for anything so he could leave a tip. When she did, she was shocked at the tip that he left on the bill.

"I continued my close and collected all my checks and started to enter my tips. Then I got to his. It was a tip for 20,000 dollars," she said.

Brown thanked Malone for his generosity during the holiday season.

"I finally got a chance to stop cleaning and talk to him some more and thank him. I know I was crying and thanking him, but he has no ideas exactly how much this meant to me," she shared.

Brown revealed that the tip helps her immensely as she works two jobs and homeschools her 9-year-old daughter.

"This put me in a position to at least be able to get a way back and forth to work and pay up on rent and save a bit. I'm trying to save up to start a business, so I don't have to continue working two jobs and be able to spend more time with my daughter. Things have been extremely difficult, and this was truly a blessing that I can't fully put into words. The visit alone was absolutely amazing and something I could talk about and remember for the rest of my life," she said of the moment.