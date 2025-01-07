Diddy's Beverly Hills Mansion Sees Price Surge After Arrest As It Attracts New Attention

Sean "Diddy" Combs' fussy, overblown mansion in Beverly Hills is blowing up in value while the rapper is getting blown up in court.

The home was listed for sale in September for $61.5 million and is now estimated to be priced at roughly $72.2 million, Realtor.com reported.

Combs, 55, was said to have been arrested after Homeland Security raided his home, and he faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes raided by homeland security in connection with a Federal Sëx tråfficking investigation. pic.twitter.com/JiRmKoah6A — βɾօաղƐվҽժƓìɾӀ °❀ (@BrownEyeGirl_45) March 25, 2024

He has denied his guilt and claims he is innocent. As he continues to serve time in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, his Holmby Hills estate continues to be in the news.

Comprising 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, the mansion, as per listing, boasts a bar, wine cellar, library, gym, indoor sauna, swimming pool, and 35-seat state-of-the-art theater.

The gorgeous grounds feature landscaped lawns, a basketball court, and an outdoor entertainment zone with a BBQ, bar, and pizza oven.

According to The Mirror US, the property has since attracted curious tourists and fans, with guided tours reporting a spike in interest at the mansion since reports of Combs' arrest were announced. As reported by Hello! magazine, the mansion has turned into a tourist destination.

Diddy bought the house for $39 million in 2014 and had not lived there full-time in years. His residnece is not in Miami on Star Island.

Potential buyers hoping to tour the mansion must be prequalified to help weed out the sea of serious inquiries surrounding Combs, who is currently the subject of a media blitz.

While Diddy rides out his legal troubles, the enormous uptick of his Beverly Hills mansion might offer a silver lining for the rap titan.