Bad Bunny Responds to Claims His New Album Reflects Heartbreak Over Kendall Jenner

Intrigued by the personal touch musicians often infuse into their music, fans are speculating about the inspiration behind Bad Bunny's latest album.

Released on Jan. 5, the musician released his newest album, titled "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," a phrase that translates to "I should have taken more photos."

In the album, a prevalent theme revolves around heartbreak and yearning, as numerous individuals have described it as a heartfelt tribute to his native Puerto Rico.

However, some speculate that the essence of romantic heartache flooded the album, especially after his relationship with model Kendall Jenner between 2023 and 2024 became the talk of the town.

Bunny recently discussed the inspirations for his most current tracks in an interview with TIME Magazine and revealed that though he had written his own songs, he doesn't know who they are inspired by.

"I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f*****g clue who they are," he said. "The meaning of the song can vary in many things, like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love."

"But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there," he went on.

From the moment he began speaking vaguely, it was clear that his communication style hadn't changed much, especially when it came to discussing his romance with the highest-paid supermodel.

Speculation about Bunny and Jenner's relationship first arose in February 2023 after they were spotted dining out with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The same year, sightings of them sitting courtside at Lakers games and enjoying meals together became more frequent.

Surprisingly, in May 2024, Bunny and Jenner were spotted entering the same hotel in New York following the Met Gala, igniting speculation about the revival of their romantic relationship.

News later emerged a couple of months after, indicating that they had decided to part ways once again.

In his earlier release, the album titled "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," which translates to "Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow," there were whispers of a couple of tracks referencing Jenner.

In 2023, he made a reference to Jenner's ex-beau, Devin Booker, in his lyrics featured on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel."

While some of Bunny's songs are dedicated to his love for Puerto Rico rather than a romantic interest, one of the songs in his most recent album, "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii," meaning "What happened to Hawaii," shows his concerns about the future of Puerto Rico, comparing it to the fate of Hawaii.