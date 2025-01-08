Tasha K Accuses Cardi B of 'Sabotage' and 'Financial Bullying' in Ongoing Bankruptcy Battle

Tasha K has come forward with allegations against Cardi B, claiming that the rapper has been trying to "sabotage" her career and disrupt her bankruptcy proceedings.

This accusation comes three years after a court ruling that required Tasha K to compensate Cardi B with $3.4 million for defaming her as a prostitute with sexually transmitted diseases who abuses drugs.

Recently acquired legal documents revealed by TMZ show that a 42-year-old gossip blogger has accused the 32-year-old Grammy winner of "bullying her financially."

Tasha K claims that the "Bodak Yellow" rapper is exposing her purported secret "offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia."

She further claimed that Cardi B was "trying to condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media."

Legal documents were recently filed in Florida Bankruptcy Court by Cardi's lawyers' celebrity claiming allege that Tasha K engaged in "fraudulently transferred assets and income out of her name, and into her husband Cheickna Kebe's name and/or his business."

Furthermore, Cardi B has accused the "Unwine with Tasha K" host maintaining a lavish lifestyle by moving into a new a new $7,000-per-month apartment.

The rapper is seeking to have Tasha K's bankruptcy case dismissed and prevent her from filing again for the next two years.

The YouTuber previously disclosed her assets amounting to under $60K. These assets included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and two luxurious Louis Vuitton bags, alongside a meager reported balance of $95 in her bank account.

The new allegations came after Tasha proudly announced the successful sell-out of VIP tables to her devoted "Winos" fanbase, with 400 attendees on New Years Eve.