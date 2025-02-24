Cardi B Wins Big as Tasha K Agrees to $1.2 Million Settlement

Cardi B has secured a significant victory in her long-running legal battle with gossip blogger Tasha K, also known as Latasha Kebe.

After a 2022 defamation judgment for $4 million, Kebe has agreed to pay Cardi B nearly $1.2 million over the next five years as part of her bankruptcy settlement.

This agreement comes after Tasha K filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2023, claiming she could not pay the judgment, Billboard said.

The settlement, confirmed by a judge on Monday, ensures that Kebe will make monthly payments to Cardi B, with the first installment of $176,532 due in the first year.

By the fifth year, Kebe will be required to pay Cardi $318,653 annually, totaling just over $1.17 million. This is a fraction of the $4 million judgment, but it marks a significant step in resolving the ongoing legal conflict.

As part of the settlement, Kebe has also agreed to a non-disparagement clause, meaning she is barred from publishing or saying anything negative about Cardi B, her family, or anyone associated with her.

This restriction extends to all of Kebe's platforms, including her YouTube series "UnWinewithTashaK," social media accounts, and podcast, "The Wine Cellar Podcast." Under the new agreement, any mention of Cardi B or her family is prohibited.

Cardi B's legal team expressed satisfaction with the outcome. Cardi's attorney, Lisa Moore, made it clear that despite Kebe's claims that the agreement was a "win," they did not believe the outcome would work in Kebe's favor. "We don't believe the false tears, and we protect against them," Moore said in a statement.

According to count filings, Cardi B and wannabe journalist Tasha K have come to a repayment agreement. Tasha K will pay $1.2 MILLION over the next five years.



She will still owe the remainder of the damages awarded, totaling $4 MILLION, as confirmed by Cardi’s lawyer. pic.twitter.com/9M61IRVCuF — Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) February 25, 2025

Cardi B to Receive $1.2 Million in Bankruptcy Settlement from Tasha K

The settlement follows a defamation lawsuit filed by Cardi B in March 2019, which accused Kebe of spreading false and damaging allegations, including claims that Cardi had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

These statements were made in several YouTube videos and caused Cardi significant emotional distress, leading to anxiety and depression.

According to RollingStone, in the bankruptcy case, Kebe's assets were found to be far less than the amount she owed. When she initially filed for bankruptcy, Kebe claimed her total assets amounted to less than $59,000, including a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

The new payment plan is largely based on Kebe's future earnings, and a portion of her payments will be made through her husband's company, Yelen Entertainment.

While Kebe's bankruptcy plan only addresses part of the $4 million owed, Cardi B's legal team can still pursue the remainder of the judgment after the five-year plan concludes.

This means that Kebe may continue to face legal action after completing the settlement, potentially forcing her into another bankruptcy filing or repayment plan.

Tasha K's lawyer, Chad Van Horn, described the bankruptcy plan as a "milestone" agreement, adding that it would allow Kebe to repay creditors while avoiding further litigation.