Chappell Roan Wins BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2025 Amid Rising Popularity

Chappell Roan has won in the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2025, which lists out singers who are on their way to stardom and are equipped with the best chances of making it in the mainstream.

On Jan. 9, BBC shared that the Pink Pony Club hitmaker won the list, which was paneled by more than 180 experts known for their contribution to the music industry. With this award, Roan is predicted to have a successful 2025, given her rise to popularity and consecutive hit releases.

In the description for Roan, BBC highlighted her debut album in 2023, titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and expressed how the release achieved widespread acclaim despite being initially a "slow burner."

Aside from her music, Roan's activities to flourish her evolving music career were also highlighted as contributing factors. It also mentioned the singer's live performances at the Lollapalooza in Chicago, Saturday Night Live, and her sold-out shows across the United Kingdom.

On the list, Roan also won against artists Ezra Collective (No. 2), Barry Can't Swim (No. 3), Myles Smith (No. 4), and English Teacher (No. 5).

In other news, Roan has been invited by Elton John to perform at his upcoming 33rd AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.