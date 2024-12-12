Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Is Harassing Her From Prison

"Savage" songstress Megan Thee Stallion recently shared that she has still not been safe from rapper Tory Lanez's abuse, alleging that she has proof he has continued to harass her while in prison.

Tory Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison with no bond for the July 2020 shooting of Megan following their December 2022 trial. However, back in October, Megan also sued YouTuber Milagro Gramz over claims that she lied during the highly publicized trial. In the lawsuit, she notes that Gramz directed her thousands of followers to a deepfake video of Megan having sex and falsely claimed that Tory Lanez's DNA was not found on the gun used in the shooting for which he was imprisoned.

In recent developments, the Houston native is now also accusing Lanez of being behind Gramz's online attacks, revealing in an amended complaint obtained by HipHopDX that she even has proof.

After obtaining recordings of Lanez's phone calls from prison through a subpoena, Megan's lawyers claim Lanez has been harassing her by paying Gramz to spread "malicious falsehoods" and using her as his mouthpiece. "[Tory] has repeatedly discussed [Gramz] with his father," the filing reads. "[Gramz's] false statements regarding the Trial are part and parcel of a conspiratorial relationship with [Tory] in which [Gramz] acts as a paid surrogate used to spread [Tory]'s lies about [Megan]."

This only further complicates the ever-changing narrative of the 2020 incident, which occurred as the two left a party at Kylie Jenner's house.

Back in October, following Megan's admission that she lied to Gayle King about having a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez in 2022, Lanez's legal team has publicly questioned Megan's credibility.

Ceasar McDowell, CEO of Unite the People, a nonprofit law firm representing Lanez told TMZ in a statement in October: "The fact that Megan lied about her sexual relationship with Tory obviously makes her an unreliable witness. If someone lies in front of millions of people, how can you trust what they say any other time?"

Lanez has also made headlines recently after fellow rapper DDG surprised fans by teasing a collaboration with the incarcerated artist, sharing a snippet of Lanez's verse which Lanez recording from prison. Many found the move to be tone-deaf, siding with Megan who has publicly suffered through their legal drama.