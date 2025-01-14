Travis Kelce Teases New Music From Taylor Swift That's Not About 'a F**kboy'

Taylor Swift is busy making new music, but it may not sound like her previous albums.

The singer's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, hinted that the star is working on new music and that it may be a departure from her well-known hits about exes who did her wrong.

During an interview with Pat McAfee as part of The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce was asked if Swift is working on an album about a positive partner in her life instead of a "f--k boy" ex.

"I don't know. There might be a few..." Kelce said in response.

Kelce remained coy about what could be on his girlfriend's next record.

"You know I can't say, you know I can't say... any of that. I hear music everywhere," he said.

It is believed that many of the songs on Swift's last album, The Tortured Poets Department, are about her fling with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. In the title track to the album, Swift sings about how she and a former flame believe that Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist.

"You smokеd, then ate seven bars of chocolate / We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," she sings.

Healy previously tweeted that he loved Puth's music.

"That Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men track is harrrrrd," he wrote on X.

Additionally, Swift seemingly sings about Healy on the song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." In the first verse of the song she sings about suits that her former flame wears, alluding to the 1975's love of suits in their performances.

"Was any of it true? / Gazing at me starry-eyed in your Jehovah's Witness suit," she sings.

"You tried to buy some pills / From a friend of friends of mine / They just ghosted you / Now you know what it feels like," she goes on to sing, alluding to Healy's past drug issues.

Healy's mom, Denise Welch, previously spoke to The Sunday Times about the moment that her son confided in her, revealing that he needed rehab.

"I knew he had issues because he's always been very open to me, but I didn't quite know that it was rehab-worthy," she said.

The outlet goes on to report that Healy still drinks and smokes cigarettes, but that he no longer does drugs.

"I had to stand back and realize that Matty was the son of an alcoholic, and I had to come to terms with the shame that brought," Welch added.

Swift has been dating Kelce since the summer of 2023 and some of the songs on The Tortured Poets Department are also seemingly about him with many speculating that "So High School" and "The Alchemy" are about him.

Kelce's talk about new music from Swift comes as the singer is expected to release her last two re-recorded albums this year with her self-titled debut album as well as her version of Reputation.