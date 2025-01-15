'American Idol' Producers Reportedly 'Angry' Over Carrie Underwood's Donald Trump Gig

Carrie Underwood is excited to perform "America the Beautiful" at the upcoming presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

In a statement to Variety, the country singer explained, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Participating in a presidential inauguration performance is often regarded as a major milestone in one's career. Yet, some fans of Underwood are disappointed over her decision to take on the opportunity.

Fans with more liberal views are not in agreement. Seeking to silence and remove the singer from public platforms, they voiced their disapproval in the comments section of "American Idol's" Instagram page and threatened to boycott the show's upcoming season where she is a judge.

Meanwhile, the show's producers were reportedly "blindsided" by the "Before He Cheats" singer's decision. The news was revealed to the public before the producers were informed.

The upcoming season has now been unexpectedly politicized, leaving the producers "angry," according to a source speaking to The US Sun.

As for Underwood's job on the show, the source revealed she is staying put, at least for the time being.

"Carrie's job is not in jeopardy... no talks of firing her. She will continue her role as a judge," the insider said.

"It doesn't conflict with any of her Idol taping dates and [the inauguration] is before this season airs, so it doesn't go against anything in her contract."

"But there are producers that don't approve and are worried," they added.

The source went on, revealing that a sense of worry has developed due to the threats of fans to boycott the show.

"I don't think anyone at the show knew about Carrie singing at the inauguration ahead of it coming out, it caught them all off guard."

"A lot of viewers are already speaking of a boycott, whether or not that's true or just noise will be seen after the ratings come in but the conversation it now brings Idol into is not what producers want."

"They don't want the show to get political, they want it to be an escape from that."

According to the insider, Underwood's "American Idol" co-stars, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, were surprised by the news of her performing at Trump's inauguration.

"Ryan, Luke, and Lionel won't be happy either because they will inevitably also get asked about it in some interview at some point and that's not a topic they want to be sucked into."

"Overall the producers are not happy and figuring out how to move forward to be able to respond best when it gets brought up again during the season airing."

"Again the goal is to focus on the entertainment and the music and stay away from the politics."

Music Times could not independently verify the outlet's claims.