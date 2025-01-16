After a Chicago tour date for Beyoncé made waves earlier this week, more schedules have now surfaced online.
The superstar was slated to announce something major on January 14 but pushed the announcement back, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.
Despite the delay, leaked tour dates are continuing to fuel speculation, and fans are absolutely going wild and hoping that they get to see her on the leaked dates, with some of them demanding they add more locations despite no confirmation if the dates in the leak are legit.
Beyoncé sent a message to her millions of fans on Monday.
The announcement was released following her generous pledge of a $2.5 million donation to support fire relief initiatives through her BeyGOOD foundation.
"The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting us with whatever you can. Link in bio."
The anticipation grows as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated unveiling, with speculations swirling about the potential announcement of a new world tour to promote her latest musical endeavor, the eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.
