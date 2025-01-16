After a Chicago tour date for Beyoncé made waves earlier this week, more schedules have now surfaced online.

The superstar was slated to announce something major on January 14 but pushed the announcement back, leaving everyone on the edge of their seats.

Fans reportedly got a notification of a scheduled Beyoncé show in Chicago on Friday, 12th September 2025.



Stay tuned for updates - #COWBOYCARTERWorldTour ✨ pic.twitter.com/vidw0rHo5e — COWBOY CARTER World Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) January 14, 2025

Several dates have now been reported/leaked for Beyoncé’s upcoming tour:



• 19th June - Paris, France

• 21st June - Paris, France

• 22nd June - Paris, France

• 16th July - Inglewood, California

• 17th July - Inglewood, California

• 12th September - Solider Field, Chicago pic.twitter.com/Z07ZL7qTcg — COWBOY CARTER World Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) January 16, 2025

Despite the delay, leaked tour dates are continuing to fuel speculation, and fans are absolutely going wild and hoping that they get to see her on the leaked dates, with some of them demanding they add more locations despite no confirmation if the dates in the leak are legit.

Songkick appears to have leaked two further Beyoncé shows in 2025:



• 16th July - Inglewood, California

• 17th July - Inglewood, California



These are in addition to the previously leaked date:



• 12th September - Solider Field, Chicago pic.twitter.com/LUQ9d1htYr — COWBOY CARTER World Tour (@CowboyCarterWT) January 16, 2025

this being real just gave me a stomachache pic.twitter.com/b8JxeR3Qlm — marián 𐚁 (@mcpatatass) January 17, 2025

Poor Bey. It’s OK girl - we’re still gonna act excited. — 💙Bella💙 (@bellaBeebellz) January 16, 2025

The postponing the announcement ruining the whole announcement… nobody is gonna be shocked when she announces the tour — b, xoxo (@ameriicasprob) January 16, 2025

You see insanity is me booking flights to paris based on this — Beyonces Wig (@beyhappyboo) January 16, 2025

can someone leak toronto — davinaissance 𐚁 (@fejloves) January 16, 2025

She better come back to Vancouver Canada 😩😩 I miss the RWT so baddd — darrel (@clockthetea13) January 16, 2025

The way ima get to say I’ve seen her twice on my birthday 🤍 pic.twitter.com/SXykjFighe — camiseta armani con pantalones negros (@solvirgoluna) January 16, 2025

I want a festival tour!!! — viking hive (@Wolf94789201) January 16, 2025

Beyoncé sent a message to her millions of fans on Monday.

as much as i hate this, if beyoncé had released the announcement they would have crucified her #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/zb35GYPERL — onamood (@onathemood) January 14, 2025

The announcement was released following her generous pledge of a $2.5 million donation to support fire relief initiatives through her BeyGOOD foundation.

"The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund has donated $2.5 million to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief. Please join us in supporting us with whatever you can. Link in bio."

Los Angeles we stand with you. 🫶🏽



BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area. pic.twitter.com/Fag2eQTflK — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) January 13, 2025

The anticipation grows as fans eagerly await the much-anticipated unveiling, with speculations swirling about the potential announcement of a new world tour to promote her latest musical endeavor, the eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.