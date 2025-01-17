SZA Tells 'Lunatic' Fans to 'Go to Hell' After They Pressure Her About 'SOS' Deluxe Songs

SZA has had enough of fans pestering her for the additional songs that were slated to be on the deluxe version of her SOS album called LANA.

Fans took to X to slam the singer after she previously promised them new songs were on the way, however, they have not materialized yet.

"Punch was right," she tweeted on Jan. 17.

This was then retweeted by her former manager, Punch, which led SZA to comment: "U been told me stop sharing snippets and tea .. thought I was on to something . I'm clear now."

One fan went as far as to call SZA "unprofessional" for not dropping the additional songs, leading SZA to clap back.

"Cause sample clearances always happen within the preferred time frame lmao? I shoulda NEVER tried to give yall what u asked for. It wasn't professional. It was KINDNESS AND A WILLINGNESS TO APPEASE u lunatics," she retorted.

SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, got so fed up that she told one fan to "go to hell" for hounding her about the new songs.

"Yea atp you gotta just go to hell. I don't work for you baby. All I can do is my best. Take care," she replied.

On Dec. 20, SZA dropped the deluxe version of SOS with 15 new songs that brought the total number of songs on the album when combined with the standard edition to 38 songs.

The album was delayed from its original release date by a few hours and dropped in the afternoon on that day instead of midnight when it was promised.

Punch originally took the blame for the project being released late and told everyone to be nice in the meantime.

SZA, 35, previously teased that there were more tracks still yet to be added to the album, but attributed the delay to sample clearances and the Los Angeles' fires.