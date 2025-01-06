SZA Shares Plan To Become A Farmer After Fulfilling 2 Albums On Contract

SZA's tweet on X about her music led to polarized reactions of netizens.

On Jan. 5, SZA informed her fans of her plan to release two albums in compliance with her contractual obligations. According to the post, the Kill Bill singer plans to produce "peaceful children's music" before settling down.

SZA also shared that the transition to change music genres will also be followed by her endeavors that are charity focused.

"To fulfill my last 2 album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children's music and get outta here," SZA wrote. "Then go be a farmer and donate the produce to underserved communities."

Though the comments are disabled in her post, that didn't stop fans from sharing her post to express their thoughts on the idea of SZA retiring from the music industry.

"Don't you dare retire," one fan remarked. "You spoiled us so d*** much that I wouldn't know what to do if you wouldn't make music no more."

"You know the label is bad when they got you talking about subsistence farming," another commented.

A third one stated, "Half your fanbase does not know the definition of pandering and the other half knows you a chronic liar."

On Dec. 20, 2024, the deluxe version of SZA's SOS album titled LANA was released half a day late. Punch, SZA's manager, explained the reason for the delay. "12 pm. It's my fault," the managed shared in a tweet.

The deluxe album contains a total of 15 songs, some of which included the participation of collaborators Kendrick Lamar, Michael Uzowuru, and Carter Lang.