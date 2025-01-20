Carrie Underwood Reportedly Had a 'Hissy Fit' Over Trump Inauguration Technical Glitch

Carrie Underwood reportedly thinks she wasn't given the same attention as other musicians, which made her throw an alleged "hissy fit" about her performance during Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

When the "American Idol" star took the stage, the crowd expected to hear the familiar chords of "America the Beautiful." To everyone's surprise, however, the speakers were silent, and there was just quiet.

This unexpected turn of events left Underwood and the audience confused, unsure of how to proceed in the awkward silence that enveloped the room.

Despite the incredible performance as fans gushed about her talent, Underwood was said to be "furious" by the lack of consideration shown towards her, along with the technical error that marred her performance on the grandest platform in the world.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the "When He Cheats" hitmaker is disappointed over not receiving a suitable "stage or platform similar to those used by past performers." This could be attributed to the event taking place indoors.

"Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable," an insider revealed.

Throughout the performance, Underwood's nerves were reportedly on edge.

"Her anxiety was high throughout the performance, and she felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received."

According to the insider, Underwood felt rushed and experienced a minor outburst following the event.

"She felt as if she was ushered in and out and had a mini hissy fit afterward."

Underwood is reportedly used to performing in large venues where she commands the stage solo. However, during the inauguration, she found herself without a designated stage or platform.

"She felt like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone. This threw off the acoustics."

Another source revealed to the outlet, "Though [Underwood's] performance wasn't ideal, nor was it what she wanted it to be as she wanted it to go down without a hitch, the fact that there was some awkwardness getting things going just added to the unique nature of it all."

In due time, the country singer will reportedly find humor in the situation and accept it for what it is. However, as of now, the insider said Underwood can't help but feel let down that the special moment she had hoped for was overshadowed by technical glitches.

Despite her intentions of simply enhancing the day without stealing the spotlight, Underwood reportedly couldn't help but feel frustrated by the unexpected turn of events but mentioned that she felt a sense of accomplishment for successfully turning what could have been a complete failure into a positive outcome.

Fans have shifted their perspective following her announcement to perform at Trump's inauguration, which initially met with criticism.

Despite the initial backlash, she shared that she felt "humbled" by the invitation, revealing a love for the country and her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in such a major occasion.