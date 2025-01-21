Kanye West Is Working on Daughter North's Debut Album: 'This Little Girl Made Me Love Music Again'

Kanye West is back in the studio, this time though, it's not for his own music.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a series of videos of him working with his and Kim Kardashian's daughter, 11-year-old North West, in the studio for her upcoming debut album Elementary School Dropout.

"This little girl made me love music again 🥲 She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR Chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beat with my bare hand for BULLY," he captioned the first picture of North siting in a chair with a keyboard in the background.

Another clip shared by Kanye shows North and his cousin, singer Tony Williams, walking to an area set up to make music in what appears to be a makeshift studio.

In the final clip shared by Kanye, North can be seen behind a microphone as a set of visuals play in front of her. In the clip Kanye can be heard saying "play it again," referencing the beat that had been produced for North.

It is unclear when the clips were recorded and it was previously announced in March 2024 that North would be releasing her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, during a listening party for her dad's album, Vultures 2. The title references her dad's acclaimed 2004 album, The College Dropout.

Kanye was recently snapped in Japan with his children after spending months apart from them. In video obtained by the Daily Mail, Kanye and his children Saint, Chicago and Psalm were spotted in Tokyo at a 7-Eleven buying snacks. However, North was not spotted during the family outing.

Prior to the reunion, Kanye had last seen his children in September 2024 the outlet reports. The Daily Mail previously reported that Kanye's extended absence from the children was due to his legal issues in the United States.

A source spoke with the outlet and shared that Kanye's absence is also linked to the ongoing legal issues rapper Diddy is facing.

"With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified," a source told the outlet.

While Kanye and North have not revealed an exact release date for her album, he is also set to release his new album, Bully, at some point as well.