Kanye West Reunites With His Children in Japan After Months Apart

Kanye West is stepping back into his role as a father.

In video obtained by the Daily Mail, West can be seen reuniting with his children Saint, Chicago and Psalm in Tokyo, taking them to 7-Eleven. West's oldest daughter, North, was not seen in the reunion.

The outlet shares that the children "were buying up the store" and that they had "bags full of random lollipops and snacks."

The last time that the "Stronger" rapper was seen with his childcare was 118 days ago back in September when the children attended a Vultures 2 event in China. Since then, West has been spending much of his time overseas and traveling between various countries, including China, Japan the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates.

While West has been overseas, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was forced to evacuate her home in Hidden Hills, California that she was in with the couple's four children.

According to USA Today, Kardashian shared a post to her Instagram Stories about the fires ravaging Los Angeles, and advocated for the "hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us." She noted that they are not being paid enough for their work during this time.

"They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes," she shared.

Earlier this month, a source told the Daily Mail that West's absence from the lives of his children is due to his avoidance of his many legal issues and has nothing to do with his children.

"Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the States," a source claimed to the outlet.

A source linked his absence to the ongoing legal issues that embattled rapper Diddy is facing.

"With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified," the source said.

Diddy is currently behind bars in New York on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has faced several allegations of assault, however, he has maintained his innocence during his legal battles.

In the meantime, West has gone on to tease new music. He previewed a song called Hide Your B---" rumored to be on his upcoming album, Bully.