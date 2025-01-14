'Terrified' Kanye West Allegedly Chooses Partying Abroad Over Parenting as Diddy Lawsuits Loom

The real reason Kanye West has not been around for his children may not be because he embraced being an absentee father, but because he does not want to be the next Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Sources exclusively told Daily Mail that his absence has nothing to do with avoiding his parental duties, but it's all about avoiding his multiple legal issues. He has not abandoned his children, even though his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is hinting that he's doing just that.

"Kanye's reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states," the insiders shared to the Mail.

Indeed, West has been globe-trotting with wife Bianca Censori, traveling from Tuscany in May to Paris, then, controversially, Russia in June, even as his legal troubles accumulated.

Despite Kardashian, 44, accusing him of being an absent father to their children—North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5—he has remained unbothered and distant, prompting fans to question why and how come.

"With all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified," the sources said.

Per numerous reports, Diddy, the disgraced media mogul, is presently in federal jail on a long list of accusations, such as sex trafficking, in connection with drug-fueled "freak-off" parties.

According to the Cut, Lauren Pisciotta, a 36-year-old Censori-like and former assistant, filed a wrongful termination and sexual harassment claim against West in June, right after he started traveling overseas frequently.

According to Pisciotta, West dismissed her because she refused to have sex with him and repeatedly harassed her sexually during her time working for him in 2021 and 2022.

Last week, while wildfire flames licked at her Calabasas, California home, Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of Kanye West, and their four kids evacuated.

Allegedly, Kardashian might have found refuge at West's expansive new $35 million mega-mansion in neighboring Beverly Hills if she had needed a place to stay.

After all, in the last eight months, the quirky 47-year-old rapper, producer, and businessman has seldom visited the United States.