Selena Gomez Says She's 'Too Old' to Be a Pop Star

Selena Gomez may be saying goodbye to music, at least for now.

The singer and actress sat down with Saoirse Ronan for Variety's Actors on Actors series. During their conversation, the actresses talked about the differences between acting and singing, which led 32-year-old Gomez to share that she is "too old" to be a pop star.

"I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting. But one thing I'm proud of in music is being able to tell a story — my favorite songs are mostly ballads, and they're very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life. I'm genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it's just the beginning," she said.

However, Gomez does not think that she will abandon music completely, because her partner, Benny Blanco, is a producer.

"I'll always have music in my life because my partner's a musician, and I love having moments to do it for fun. It can be a little vulnerable when you're putting yourself out there versus escaping into a character," she shared.

However, she doubled-down on taking a step back from music.

"I love storytelling, and my music career is separate. However, I don't see that being a forever thing," she added.

In October, Gomez shared that she will not be releasing music anytime soon, because she is focusing on her acting career at this time.

"I currently don't have anything," she told Variety in a separate interview. "I don't think any movements are happening right now, but it will always be in my life."

Her last album was 2020's Rare, which landed her her first No. 1 single with "Lose You to Love Me."

Gomez has clearly shifted her focus into acting since then. In 2021, she began starring in the widely praised and successful Hulu show Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

This year, she received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the show as well as another nomination for her role in the widely praised Netflix movie Emilia Pérez.

"I don't even know what to write. I'm so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes," she said in response to her nomination.