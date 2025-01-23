Billy Ray Cyrus' Son Trace Urges Him to Get Help in Open Letter: 'You're Not Healthy and Everyone Is Noticing It'

Trace Cyrus shared an open message to dad Billy Ray Cyrus expressing the family's concern for his wellbeing after his performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball was criticized.

Trace, 35, shared a lengthy note on Instagram Wednesday alongside a throwback photo of him with Billy Ray, 63. Billy Ray adopted Trace and Brandi Cyrus, 37, in 1993 after marrying their mother Tish Cyrus, whom he divorced in 2022. They also share daughters Miley Cyrus, 32, and Noah Cyrus, 25, and son Braison Cyrus, 30.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," the former Metro Station singer wrote.

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," Trace wrote, apparently referencing his sisters.

"Noah desperately has wanted you to be a part of her life and you haven't even been there for her. That's your baby girl. She deserves better. Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though," Trace wrote.

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," he wrote.

"We haven't talked in a while but I'm over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," he wrote.

"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon," Trace wrote. "I love you Dad."

-- With reporting by TMX