'American Idol' Bosses Are Concerned Carrie Underwood Will Make LGBTQ Contestants 'Uncomfortable': Report

Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20 has raised questions about her upcoming gig as a judge on American Idol, mainly how she will make LGBTQ contestants feel.

Sources have now spoken about the decision to have Underwood on the show, stating that they have concerns the singer will make contestants fell "uncomfortable."

"There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable," a source told the Daily Mail.

"There's also worry that backlash could impact viewership. Her apparent support for Trump doesn't align with the show's values of inclusivity and diversity," the insider added.

There is also concern that Underwood may pose a conflict for Lionel Richie, a star that is noted to be "very liberal."

"'Lionel Richie, who is very liberal, may not see eye to eye with Carrie's views which could create some tension. He has never and will never support Trump," the source shared.

Since the show's return, the judges are encouraged to refrain from straying into politics.

The latest news comes after a report that shared producers of American Idol were not happy over Underwood's decision to sing at Trump's inauguration.

"I don't think anyone at the show knew about Carrie singing at the inauguration ahead of it coming out, it caught them all off guard," a source said.

"Overall the producers are not happy and figuring out how to move forward to be able to respond best when it gets brought up again during the season airing," they added.

During Trump's inauguration, Underwood performed an awkward rendition of "America the Beautiful." After there were technical issues with the music, Underwood was forced to perform a cappella.

The singer's performance was previously announced on Jan. 13, a week before the inauguration was set to take place. However, it was met instantly was met with backlash with many going on the offensive and saying that they were boycotting the star's music.

Underwood did receive praise from her "If I Didn't Love You" collaborator, Jason Aldean, after the performance.

"When you're supposed to be singing to a track and that's what gives you pitch reference for the song and to not have that and for her to just kinda say, 'All right, listen, we'll go.' That's a big move and that's a pro move on her part," Aldean said on Fox News' Fox & Friends.

Music Times could not verify the latest claims made about Underwood.