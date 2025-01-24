Jewel Apologizes for Playing at RFK Jr.'s Ball: 'I Am So Sorry That I Caused Pain'

Jewel is speaking out after sparking controversy for her surprise performance at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" Inaugural Ball on Monday.

Many fans interpreted her appearance as support for the incoming administration, prompting the "You Were Meant for Me" singer to clarify her stance in a heartfelt Instagram video.

In the clip, Jewel addresses the backlash, particularly from her LGBTQIA+ fans, explaining that her decision to perform was tied to her ongoing activism for mental health.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter shares that she's been involved in mental health advocacy for years, including discussions with the Biden administration and the U.S. Surgeon General about addressing America's mental health crisis.

"I believe I can help, and if I believe I can help, I have to try," she says in the video. "Activism doesn't mean waiting for perfect conditions to act. It's because things are imperfect that we must engage and take action now."

Jewel emphasizes that while she does not align with all of the administration's policies, she felt it was important to work toward progress.

"I do not agree on all the politics, but if I can help shape policy and put mental health into the conversation, I'm going to try," she explains.

The singer also apologizes directly to her LGBTQIA+ fans, acknowledging the pain her decision caused. "I am so sorry that I caused pain, especially in my LGBTQIA+ community," she says. "You are treasures who make the world a better place, and I will not stop fighting for you."

Jewel expresses that her goal has always been to bring light and hope, even in challenging times. She calls for understanding and relationship-building, as Variety reported, urging fans to remain engaged and united in their efforts for positive change.

"It pains me that some of my longtime fans felt let down," she adds. "But I will wake up tomorrow and try again, and I ask you to do the same."