Trace Cyrus Takes Shots at Dad Billy Ray and Brother Braison After They Announce New Album Together: 'Man Up, Boys'

The Cyrus family drama continues to spill out into the public with Trace Cyrus putting his father, Billy Ray, on blast on social media once again.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Trace shared video of him boxing.

"This is what healthy looks like," Trace began.

"Braison I can help you too. D--n. Man up boys," he said in a reference to his father Billy Ray and his 30-year-old brother Braison, who is working with Billy Ray on the singer's new album.

Trace's Instagram stories were clearly triggered by Billy Ray and Braison announcing that they are working on Billy Ray's new album together after Trace pleaded with his father to get "help" following his disastrous performance at a Donald Trump inauguration event. In an open letter posted to Instagram, Trace said his father was not "healthy" and strongly insinuated he was struggling with alcohol issues.

Braison pointedly defended the health of Billy Ray in an Instagram Story on Friday.

"I've spent the last year getting to know my dad better than I ever have. After he spent a week in the hospital in the fall, I'm grateful that my dad is happy, healthy and ready to make this record," Braison said in a post to his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Trace continued to taunt his family by sharing an unflattering picture of Braison with a sad face emoji underneath and a follow-up post that read, "That's my YOUNGER brother by the way."

In his open letter on Thursday, the 35-year-old former Metro Station singer said Billy Ray was no longer the father he once knew.

"Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," he wrote.

"It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away," Trace added.

"We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You're not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," he continued.

In his conclusion, Trace noted that he has been sober for over a year and that he has felt the best that he ever has. He then urged his dad to reach out to him for support during this time.

"I don't know what you're struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you," Trace wrote before concluding with the statement that he loves his dad.

The family has been struggling with family issues for some time and Billy Ray's performance at Trump's inauguration obviously didn't help the matter since Miley Cyrus had previously called Trump a "racist a--hole." Billy Ray and Miley have been reportedly estranged.

After the performance, Billy Ray attempted to defend it.

"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I've learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You're on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell," Billy Ray told People.