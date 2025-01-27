Senate Candidate Sam Parker Calls for Selena Gomez to Be Deported After She Sobs Over Trump's Deportations

Sam Parker, a former Republican Senate candidate, has sparked controversy after publicly calling for pop star and actress Selena Gomez to be deported.

Parker, who ran unsuccessfully for Senate in Utah in 2018, posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Deport Selena Gomez," stirring up backlash online.

The remark came after Gomez, known for her music and acting career, shared a tearful video on Instagram expressing heartbreak over mass deportations under the Trump administration.

In the clip, Gomez said, "I just want to say that I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don't understand. I wish I could do something."

The post, later deleted, led to mixed reactions, with some supporting her and others criticizing her stance.

Parker doubled down on his statement by linking his main X account, @SamParkerSenate, to another post from a separate account, @BasedSamParker. In that post, he accused Gomez of siding with undocumented immigrants over the U.S.

"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty," he said.

"She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal [grand]parents," Parker added. "Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

Gomez, whose father is of Mexican descent, has been vocal about her support for immigrant families. In 2019, she produced the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, spotlighting the lives of undocumented families in the U.S.

She also penned an essay for Time about her family's immigrant roots, voicing concern about the treatment of undocumented individuals.

"I understand it's flawed and that we need rules and regulations, but we also have to remember that our country was formed by people who came here from other countries," she wrote in that piece.

"It's time to listen to the people whose lives are being directly affected by immigration policies," Gomez added. "It's time to get to know the individuals whose complex stories have been reduced to basic headlines.

The recent deportation measures under Trump's administration have reignited debates over immigration policy. NBC reported last week that a U.S. plane carrying deportees was denied access to land in Mexico, further escalating tensions.

Gomez's emotional response to these events resonated with many but drew criticism from others who viewed her comments as divisive.

Parker's posts about her, seen as inflammatory by critics, have raised questions about his intentions in attacking Gomez. While some supporters echoed his stance, many online users slammed his remarks as xenophobic and unnecessary.

Gomez has not publicly addressed Parker's comments, focusing on her advocacy for immigrant families. She did respond to the backlash after deleting her video, writing in a separate post, "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people."