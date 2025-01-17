Justin Bieber's Alleged Reason to Cut People Like Usher, Scooter Braun from His Life Revealed

Fans were sent reeling when Justin Bieber abruptly unfollowed several of his longstanding friends and business mentors. The list includes notable names like Kenny Hamilton, Ryan Good, Allison Kaye, Usher, Poo Bear, and Scooter Braun.

As per insights shared with Life & Style, it has been noted that the "Sorry" singer tends to distance himself from individuals, leading to feelings of isolation.

"Justin has a tendency to cut people from his life, which can feel really isolating," an insider revealed.

.@justinbieber has now unfollowed his former mentor and close friend Usher on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/LHMbs20R00 — Justin Bieber Charts (@JBieberCharts) January 14, 2025

The source added that Bieber feels some people have placed more importance on his "career over his personal happiness and weren't supportive of his relationship with Hailey."

In the wake of this bold move, Bieber's supporters took to social media to voice their feelings on his unfollowing frenzy.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Unfollows Former Mentor Usher on Instagram

Like… this is actually crazy, I usually don’t care about celebrities unfollowing other celebrities but this! This is different…😭 https://t.co/dvybkIpgal pic.twitter.com/JNcBlpNw63 — thatpablovivo (@thatpablovivo1) January 14, 2025

A fan expressed their shock, saying, "I usually don't care about celebrities unfollowing other celebrities but this! This is different."

"ik i shouldn't be invested but justin bieber unfollowing usher has genuinely baffled me..?" another wrote on X, adding, "and now im even more concerned at what theeee hellllllllll happened"

ik i shouldn’t be invested but justin bieber unfollowing usher has genuinely baffled me..? and now im even more concerned at what theeee hellllllllll happened. not everyone is old enough to remember the bond they had but i swear concern is the correct response here.. pic.twitter.com/fRn5btFFxq — ray⋆｡♚ (@rayshonest) January 14, 2025

Rumors are buzzing that Bieber is preparing for a music comeback years after his album Justice in 2021 was released.

Fans had a glimmer of hope when insider information shared with Matthew Belloni of Puck News hinted at Bieber's potential comeback to the music scene because "he needs the money and wants to work."

As reported by the source, Bieber is said to have an outstanding balance with the touring company AEG due to the cancellation of his tour, along with various other expenses.

Music Times could not indepedently verify Life & Style's claims.